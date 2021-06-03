The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Gap Up to $15.78

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.78, but opened at $16.51. The Honest shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 2,540 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.