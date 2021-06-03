The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Honest in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

