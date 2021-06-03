The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend by 29.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $139.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

