The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 250 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BARC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.84) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 207.70 ($2.71).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 185.38 ($2.42) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 182.78. The company has a market cap of £31.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

