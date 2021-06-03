The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.67. 17,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.98 and a beta of 1.08. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

