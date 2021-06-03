The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 293.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of The Chemours worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 19.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Chemours by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

