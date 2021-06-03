The Cheesecake Factory’s (CAKE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $80,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.