The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock valued at $191,034,770. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CG opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.