The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.73. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.74. 18,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

