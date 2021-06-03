The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$84.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.28.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$81.88 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$53.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$78.88.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

