The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$81.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.28.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$81.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$53.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$78.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

