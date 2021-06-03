The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.28.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$81.88 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$53.54 and a 12-month high of C$81.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$78.88. The stock has a market cap of C$99.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 58.21%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

