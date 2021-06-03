Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $119.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.33. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

