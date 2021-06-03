Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $599.97. 555,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,814,402. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.69 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $577.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $658.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

