Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares during the quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $79,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.99. 19,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

