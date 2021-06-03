Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 2.7% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $143,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $4,582,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $926,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $7.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $675.26. 13,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $659.59.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.64 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.