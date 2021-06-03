Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $339,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 901,445 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

