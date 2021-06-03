Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading Up 8.1%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 32,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,464,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,154,830 shares of company stock worth $108,498,269 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

