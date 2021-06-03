Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 29th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

TS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

