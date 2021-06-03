Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 918,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,238. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.68.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

