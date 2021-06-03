Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 918,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,238. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.68.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
