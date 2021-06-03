TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.75

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 2237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 29.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after buying an additional 6,941,905 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 95.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after buying an additional 4,613,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $90,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1,128.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TELUS by 95.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

