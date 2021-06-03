Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.80. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 6,539 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,466 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 347.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,751 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $24,399,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 900,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 620,802 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

