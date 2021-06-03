Teleflex’s (TFX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $485.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $462.90.

NYSE:TFX opened at $389.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.57.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

