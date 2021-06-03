Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 32.5% in May

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the April 29th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.28. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $98.22.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.508 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

