Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Investec cut Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

