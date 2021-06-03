Talanx (ETR:TLX) Stock Price Down 1%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €34.36 ($40.42) and last traded at €34.36 ($40.42). Approximately 100,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.72 ($40.85).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.59.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

