Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

TTWO stock opened at $176.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.20.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after buying an additional 482,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

