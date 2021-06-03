Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research note published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $376.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

