Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Lowered by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,477 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.74% of Synopsys worth $279,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $253.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.15 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.