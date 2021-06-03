Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Gap Down to $85.56

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.56, but opened at $81.00. Syneos Health shares last traded at $81.83, with a volume of 73,879 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.30.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,350,258.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,514 shares of company stock valued at $40,614,345 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

