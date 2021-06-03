Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.62

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.29, with a volume of 38110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

