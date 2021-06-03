SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0455 on Major Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $36,099.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.94 or 0.00543961 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004476 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00022679 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $530.29 or 0.01407498 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 143,328,647 coins and its circulating supply is 114,853,435 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

