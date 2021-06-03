Switch Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,093 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,752% compared to the average daily volume of 113 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,213,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,842,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 1,467.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

