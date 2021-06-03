Swiss National Bank Purchases 200 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of ManpowerGroup worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

MAN stock opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.95. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

