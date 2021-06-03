Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 21.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

