Swiss National Bank Has $12.73 Million Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 890,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $51,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,564 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 781,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,312,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 650,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

