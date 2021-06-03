Swiss National Bank Grows Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,364,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 222,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $192.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.03. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

