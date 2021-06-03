Swiss National Bank Buys 3,800 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of KBR worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $42.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

