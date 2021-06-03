Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,600 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,065,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,335,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.