SVB Leerink Boosts Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $202.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $192.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.37.

ZLAB stock opened at $176.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.35. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,181,672.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

