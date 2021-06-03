SureRemit (RMT) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $3.76 million and $34,333.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00070792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00304728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.06 or 0.01196506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,952.16 or 1.00001185 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034103 BTC.

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

