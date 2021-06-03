SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $82.81 million and $8.75 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00374407 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013492 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

