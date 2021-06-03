Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.63

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.63 and last traded at C$29.52, with a volume of 8072847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.06.

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a market cap of C$45.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,678.89.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.5906414 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

