Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $21.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,078 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,609. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.