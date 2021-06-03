Streamr Hits Market Capitalization of $76.76 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Streamr has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $76.76 million and $2.05 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 879,250,679 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

