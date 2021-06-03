Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.32

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.32 and last traded at $70.26, with a volume of 1217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after buying an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,643,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 87.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

