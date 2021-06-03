STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $37.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STOR. Raymond James lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,583. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $91,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at $40,851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 734.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

