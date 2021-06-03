StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) is Dean Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Dean Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. StoneX Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.45. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,465. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

