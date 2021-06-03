Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Holdings Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,555,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,710 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,616. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

