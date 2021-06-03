Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Buys 50,000 Shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 50,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,472,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$543,937.68.

Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 50,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 150,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00.

CVE PORE opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.11.

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

